Barrett & Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Barrett & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 2.2% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,655 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

MDY traded up $4.18 on Friday, hitting $545.87. The company had a trading volume of 873,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,830. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $558.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.54.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

