Barrett & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Barrett & Company Inc. lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE BX traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.58. 1,897,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,841,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.74. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.92 and a 12-month high of $133.56.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,773,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

