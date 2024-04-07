Barrett & Company Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Barrett & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,065,000 after buying an additional 1,726,718 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,916 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,616 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,476 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,240,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,416,836. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average of $46.53.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

