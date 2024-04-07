Barrett & Company Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Barrett & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.37. 672,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,574. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.