Barrett & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $16.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $968.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,197. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $480.45 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $926.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $778.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $826.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

