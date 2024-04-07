Barrett & Company Inc. Increases Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 0.9% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

CALF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.30. 2,055,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

