Barrett & Company Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Barrett & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,673,000 after buying an additional 6,955,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,171,000 after buying an additional 4,264,099 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VWO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.12. 13,317,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,274,171. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

