Barrett & Company Inc. Trims Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Barrett & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LHX traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.96. 1,167,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,671. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. Citigroup upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

