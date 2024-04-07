Barrett & Company Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Barrett & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,277,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.32. 3,387,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,295. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.16. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2043 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.