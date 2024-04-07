Barrington Research Trims HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Target Price to $19.00

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barrington Research from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HireQuest’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of HireQuest from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

HireQuest Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HQI opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $184.10 million, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.11. HireQuest has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $29.38.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 million. HireQuest had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 16.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HireQuest will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireQuest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HireQuest by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HireQuest by 1,832.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 229,411 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in HireQuest in the fourth quarter worth $2,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HireQuest by 115.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 56,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in HireQuest in the second quarter valued at $1,448,000. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

