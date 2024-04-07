Barton Investment Management Has $162.78 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Barton Investment Management lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,089,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,638 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for 21.2% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $162,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average of $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 836.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.