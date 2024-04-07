Barton Investment Management Has $27.05 Million Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Barton Investment Management increased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,126 shares during the quarter. Okta comprises 3.5% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Barton Investment Management owned about 0.18% of Okta worth $27,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKTA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Westpark Capital raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,651 shares of company stock worth $1,278,218 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Price Performance

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $101.50 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

