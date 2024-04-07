Barton Investment Management Sells 418 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Barton Investment Management lowered its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $963,542,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth $731,041,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,272,000 after purchasing an additional 591,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $362.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $341.57 and its 200-day moving average is $311.28. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CI

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.