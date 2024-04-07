Barton Investment Management Takes $4.49 Million Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Barton Investment Management bought a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 358,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,000. Antero Midstream comprises 0.6% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,183,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 790,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 99,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 52,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AM opened at $14.29 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

