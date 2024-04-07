Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 28.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Price Performance

NYSE:BAX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.62. 2,969,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,033. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.77%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baxter International

Baxter International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.