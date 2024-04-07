Benchmark Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Benchmark restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Up 1.1 %

BRAG opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Bragg Gaming Group has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $152.53 million, a P/E ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Bragg Gaming Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 2,102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.

