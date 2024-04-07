Berenberg Bank Increases Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target to GBX 220

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 195 ($2.45) to GBX 220 ($2.76) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised Direct Line Insurance Group to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 188 ($2.36) to GBX 219 ($2.75) in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 212.50 ($2.67).

DLG opened at GBX 188.70 ($2.37) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 187.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 179.46. The stock has a market cap of £2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,179.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 132.12 ($1.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 240.10 ($3.01).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

