Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Big 5 Sporting Goods from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.63. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $77.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $196.35 million for the quarter.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

