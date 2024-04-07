Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $365.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $400.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BIO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $468.00.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $324.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $494.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.46. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.