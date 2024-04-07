Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Biogen worth $41,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 105.1% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.52.

Biogen Price Performance

Biogen stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.87. The company had a trading volume of 924,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,524. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.18 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.80.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 882 shares of company stock worth $202,030 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.