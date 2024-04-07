Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BMEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.13.

Shares of BMEA opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $43.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 89.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

