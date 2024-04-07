BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BiomX’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of PHGE opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. BiomX has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.86. The company has a market cap of $17.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiomX stock. 8VC GP I LLC bought a new stake in shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,086,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. BiomX comprises approximately 0.3% of 8VC GP I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 8VC GP I LLC owned about 2.36% of BiomX at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

