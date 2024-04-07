Birkenstock Holding plc’s (NYSE:BIRK) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Birkenstock’s (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 8th. Birkenstock had issued 32,258,064 shares in its public offering on October 11th. The total size of the offering was $1,483,870,944 based on an initial share price of $46.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIRK. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Birkenstock from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.15.

Birkenstock Stock Performance

NYSE BIRK opened at $44.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.70. Birkenstock has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.09 million. Birkenstock’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Birkenstock by 358.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

See Also

