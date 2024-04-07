Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading 3% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $25.02 million and $36,400.33 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.76 or 0.00104846 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00037602 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00016029 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002868 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001314 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

