Bitcoin Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $69,832.30 on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,374.02 billion and $21.58 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $682.59 or 0.00977699 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00048532 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.00142134 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000414 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,675,987 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
