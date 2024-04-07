BMO Capital Markets Increases Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $75.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PLAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.21.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.71. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,258. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.