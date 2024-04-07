Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Booking worth $139,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,723.41.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,601.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,593.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,338.11. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,456.93 and a one year high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $24.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

