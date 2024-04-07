Bristlecone Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 968,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,045. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.62. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

