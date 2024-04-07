Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys 282 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,015 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,140,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,548,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,491. The firm has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.91 and a 200-day moving average of $101.25. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

