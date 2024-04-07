Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $14.64 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises 1.5% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $14,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.9% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.99. The company had a trading volume of 690,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,728. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.84 and its 200-day moving average is $238.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $194.77 and a 52 week high of $256.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AJG

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,016 shares of company stock worth $7,176,180 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.