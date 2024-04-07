Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.35. 322,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

