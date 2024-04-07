Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $862,000. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,898,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.10. 282,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.66.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

