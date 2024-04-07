Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $3.23 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 68,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,268,000.

Shares of MDY traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $545.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,830. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $558.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

