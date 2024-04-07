Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,143 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,629,000 after acquiring an additional 48,244 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 948.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,794,000 after purchasing an additional 612,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,787,000 after purchasing an additional 86,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 572,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,543,000 after purchasing an additional 173,197 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,107.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after purchasing an additional 240,159 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSST remained flat at $50.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. 56,633 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2115 dividend. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

