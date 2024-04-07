Bristlecone Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $79.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,601.90. The stock had a trading volume of 253,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,383. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,593.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,338.11. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,456.93 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $24.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,723.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKNG

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.