Bristlecone Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,185,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,299,554. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The firm has a market cap of $131.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

