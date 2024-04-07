Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 372 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.95. 2,293,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,271. The firm has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.47. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

