Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.90. 21,941,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,192,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.06.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

