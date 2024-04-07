Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.0% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $21.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,339.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,289.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1,086.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,230.18.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,310 shares of company stock valued at $32,840,567 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

