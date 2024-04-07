Brokerages Set Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Target Price at $62.83

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Envestnet from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

NYSE ENV opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.94.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $317.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. Research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,968,274.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Envestnet news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 1,670 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $39,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at $865,867.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

