Brokerages Set Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Price Target at $35.50

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HESM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $377,545,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hess Midstream by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 268,914 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.20. Hess Midstream has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $36.84.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.86 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6343 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.05%.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

