Brokerages Set Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Price Target at $136.50

Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.33.

LNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lindsay by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,584,000 after purchasing an additional 72,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lindsay by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 11.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,303,000 after buying an additional 41,870 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 19.2% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 350,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,267,000 after buying an additional 56,526 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,310,000 after buying an additional 14,738 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay stock opened at $116.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.89. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $137.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lindsay will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

