Brokerages Set Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Price Target at $136.50

Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.33.
LNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.
Lindsay stock opened at $116.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.89. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $137.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.61.
Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lindsay will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.
Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.
