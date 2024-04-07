Brokerages Set Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Target Price at $10.30

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $9.38 on Friday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $788.20 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $496.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.30 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

