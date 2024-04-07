Brokerages Set Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Target Price at $89.71

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BPOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $85.29 on Tuesday. Popular has a 1 year low of $52.32 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.84.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $702.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Popular will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 32.93%.

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $51,304.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Popular by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Popular by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Popular by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

