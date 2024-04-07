Brokerages Set Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) PT at C$93.57

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$93.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

In other Stella-Jones news, Director Simon Pelletier purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$73.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,290.00. In other news, Director Simon Pelletier acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$73.15 per share, with a total value of C$146,290.00. Also, Director Kevin Patrick Comerford acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$53.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,407.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,800 shares of company stock worth $251,922. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$79.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$77.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$76.29. The firm has a market cap of C$4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.46. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$50.60 and a 1-year high of C$85.77.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.50 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 9.82%. Research analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 5.728789 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

