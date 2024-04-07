Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Bought by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 471,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Brookfield makes up about 2.2% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $18,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.5 %

BN traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $40.32. 2,015,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,832. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.15. The company has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 1.49. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

