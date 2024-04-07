Brown Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Brown Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNK. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,695,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,011 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,567,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,988 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 4,796,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,613,000 after purchasing an additional 416,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,655,000 after purchasing an additional 51,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JNK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.91. 4,172,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,466,706. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day moving average of $92.89. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

