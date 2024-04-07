Brown Wealth Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Brown Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.16. 2,227,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,166. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.05. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2827 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

