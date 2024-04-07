Brown Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,446 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Brown Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.6% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $49.96. 4,117,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,046,084. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.81. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

