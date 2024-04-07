Callahan Advisors LLC Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 215.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total value of $17,929,934.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,049,173.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 446,383 shares of company stock worth $122,469,283. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.76 and a 200 day moving average of $259.95. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.25 and a one year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

